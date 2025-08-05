Arizona’s first & longest mountain coaster offers cool escape in Williams

WILLIAMS, AZ — Adventure seekers heading north this summer can experience the thrill of Arizona’s first and longest mountain coaster at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams.

Opened in 2022, the coaster stretches nearly a mile with 4,850 feet of track, weaving through the forest with hairpin turns and two full 360-degree spirals.

Riders can reach speeds of up to 31 miles per hour — or take it slow — thanks to a manual braking system that lets each person control the pace of their ride.

Zack Perry

“What’s unique about it is it’s a patron-controlled ride,” said General Manager Timothy Leppert. “You can control the thrill.”

From April to mid-October, the park also features four-lane summer tubing with a 425-foot-long course and a conveyor belt that carries guests back to the top — no hiking required.

Zack Perry

Located just two and a half hours from Phoenix, the park offers a refreshing escape from the desert heat, with temperatures often 30 degrees cooler in the high country.

With mountain views, fast turns, and family-friendly attractions, Canyon Coaster Adventure Park continues to be a popular stop in Williams.

Click here for ticket cost information.