VIDEO: Law enforcement officials stop Phoenix murder suspect on pursuit south of the Valley

PHOENIX — A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting and police chase across the Valley.

On Friday, August 1, Phoenix police were called to a home near 40th Street and Bell Road, where they believe Jonathan Llamas Cisneros allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Alma Victoria Suchilt.

When officers got to the scene, 47-year-old Cisneros was already gone. Officers issued an attempt-to-locate alert for Cisneros.

Later, around 8:30 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located Cisneros, who was driving a silver Toyota SUV traveling southbound on Interstate 8 near Gila Bend.

Multiple agencies responded on the ground and in the air as they pursued the vehicle that was attempting to flee.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle, and then DPS performed a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle in the dirt median.

Watch footage of the pursuit from DPS in the video player below:

DPS releases video showing troopers stopping murder suspect amid pursuit

Cisneros was then taken into custody and turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officials say evidence linking Cisneros to the shooting was found at the time of his arrest.

Detectives say the shooting was domestic violence, and the suspect and victim share a child together.

He was booked into jail to face multiple charges, including murder and felony flight.