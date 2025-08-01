Suspect taken into custody after deadly shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a suspect is in custody after the deadly shooting of a woman in north Phoenix early Friday morning.

Officers were first called to a home near 40th Street and Bell Road around 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody south of the Valley with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, and Arizona Department of Transportation.

No further details were immediately available.