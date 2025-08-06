WATCH: Chef Mark Tarbell brings his passion for food and wine to State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Popular Valley chef Mark Tarbell is putting his mark on Cardinals Stadium for the 2025 football season.

Tarbell, owner of Tarbell's restaurant and tavern in Phoenix, shares his enthusiasm for the new 'Tarbell's Cha Cha Mouche' tapas and wine bar at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It features gourmet dishes and organic wines in collaboration with the Arizona Cardinals to elevate the fan experience.

Watch the video in the player above as Chef Tarbell shares the new experience with ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez.

