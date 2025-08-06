Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

WATCH: Chef Mark Tarbell brings his passion for food and wine to State Farm Stadium

A look at what 'Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche' tapas and wine bar' will have
Celebrity chef Mark Tarbell shares his enthusiasm with ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez for the new 'Tarbell's Cha Cha Mouche' tapas and wine bar at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Popular Valley chef Mark Tarbell brings his passion for food and wine to State Farm Stadium
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Popular Valley chef Mark Tarbell is putting his mark on Cardinals Stadium for the 2025 football season.

Tarbell, owner of Tarbell's restaurant and tavern in Phoenix, shares his enthusiasm for the new 'Tarbell's Cha Cha Mouche' tapas and wine bar at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

It features gourmet dishes and organic wines in collaboration with the Arizona Cardinals to elevate the fan experience.

Watch the video in the player above as Chef Tarbell shares the new experience with ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez.

More Things to Do stories:
poster_04a8e00a926944c0892d969c358bef17.jpg

Things To Do

State Farm Stadium unveils new food items for the AZ Cardinals' 2025 season

Nicole Gutierrez
Canyon Coaster Adventure Park.png

Absolutely Arizona

Arizona’s first & longest mountain coaster offers cool escape in Williams

Zack Perry
dreamy draw music festival

Things To Do

2025 Dreamy Draw Music Festival lineup includes The Lumineers & Vampire Weekend

abc15.com staff

RELATED: State Farm Stadium unveils new food items for the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen