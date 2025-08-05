Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lineup for 2025 Dreamy Draw Music Festival includes The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend and more

Enjoy nearly two dozen music performances, art and community at this Scottsdale festival
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Dreamy Draw Music Festival is bringing a full lineup of bands to Scottsdale in November 2025.

The event, which is described as “a celebration of music, art, and community in the heart of the Arizona desert,” is set to take place at Scottsdale Civic Center on Nov. 7-8, 2025.

The Lumineers, Vampire Weekend, Thee Sacred Souls, Father John Misty, Marcus King Band, and more than a dozen artists are on the lineup.

General Admission, VIP, Artist, and Cabana passes are on pre-sale beginning on August 6 at 10 a.m. You can text ‘PRESALE’ to 1-844-908-3781 to register.

The general public can get tickets starting August 8 at 10 a.m.

