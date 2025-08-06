Developers chosen for key parcel in Avondale mixed-use district

The city of Avondale has picked a development team to build out 16 acres of city-owned land envisioned as a high-quality restaurant, retail and entertainment hub that would serve as a gateway into the city.

Blueprints Capital and Whitten Development are leading the project, which is right off Interstate 10 on Avondale Boulevard, according to a notice from the city. Avondale has long planned to reimagine its downtown district, dubbed The BLVD, as a 356-acre mixed-use destination, and this is viewed by city leaders as a key swath of city-owned land within the district.

The latest addition to the district is set to rise near several hotels and the American Sports Centers complex – one of the largest indoor multisport facilities in Arizona, where basketball, volleyball and soccer tournaments are held.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.