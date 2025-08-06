State Farm Stadium in Glendale unveils new food items for the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season

GLENDALE, AZ — A new football season is kicking off with fresh menu options for the Arizona Cardinals’ 2025 football season!
The Arizona Cardinals, along with Craft Culinary Concepts and local vendors at the stadium, are ready to tackle their fans' hunger with their latest culinary plays.
For the new season, fans can expect a lineup of fresh players in State Farm Stadium's sections! The stadium welcomes new vendors: Someburros, Chicago Dawg House, Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar, Humble Bistro, and Chef Peter's Mediterranean.
Among the returning vendors are Spinato's Pizzeria, Barrio Queen, Kaizen, Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Honey Bears, Lola's Tacos, and Pork on a Fork.
Here’s a look at the new food menu options
New menu items from Craft Culinary Concepts:
- Sonoran Style Fruit Cup (Vegan and Gluten Free)
- Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, and 227.
- Chicken BLT Wrap
- Available at Sections 103, 119, 125, 404, and 437.
- Quinoa Super Food Salad (Vegan and Gluten Free)
- Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, and 227.
- Cardinals Corn Dog
- Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, and 420.
- Birria Disco Fries (Gluten Free)
- Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, and 420.
- Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
- Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken).
- Chicken Sandwich
- Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken).
- Brisket Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese
- Available at Sections 119, 406, 437, 450, and 452.
Additional new Craft Culinary Concepts concession items will be exclusively available in the Club Level. Take a glance at some of the items and their locations:
- Paninis/pressed sandwiches served with home-made kettle chips [section 227]
- Tomato Bisque Soup [Section 227]
- Chicken Noodle Soup [Section 227]
- Nutella & Seasonal Berry Pizza (vegetarian) [Sections 209 and 240]
- Ben’s Pretzel Bites Nachos (vegetarian) [Section 220]
- Crème Brulé Filled Donut Tower [Sections 203, 222 and 247]
- Big Red Velvet White Chocolate Chunk Cookie Churro (vegetarian) [Sections 203, 222, 247]
New items at Someburros in Sections 102, 121, 413, and 442:
- Sonoran Beef Nachos ( this item will be found only in Section 102)
- Green Chili Beef Burro
- Bean & Cheese Burro
- Crispy Chicken Tacos ( this item will be found only in Section 102)
- Churro
- Cookie
- Horchata
- Strawberry Guava Lemonade
New items at Chicago Dawg House in Section 135:
- Chicago Style Hot Dog
- Chicago Style Polish Sausage
- Chicago Style Pizza Puff
- Chicago Style Pizza Puff Four Cheese (vegetarian)
New items at Chef Peter’s Mediterranean in Section 115:
- Hummus with Pita Chips
- Charcuterie Board (vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan without cheese)
- Greek Salad (vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan without cheese)
- Grains (vegetarian and gluten-free)
- Roasted Veggies (vegetarian and gluten free)
- Gyros (Falafel Gyro is vegan without the Tzatziki Sauce)
- Dubai Chocolate Bar
- Classic Baklava
New items at Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar at Section 233 in the Club Level:
- Crispy Soppressata Chips (gluten-free)
- Artisan Cheese Board (gluten-free)
- Truffled Parmesan Popcorn (vegetarian and gluten-free)
- Lobster Roll Slider
- Pimento Cheese Sliders (vegetarian)
- Rock Shrimp Gazpacho Shooters (gluten-free)
- Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups
- Cha Cha Mouche Chocolate Truffle Trio (gluten-free)
- Cardinals Cellars & Cardinals Reserve Red & White Wine
- Cha Cha Mouche Selection of Wines
New items at Humble Bistro at Section 213 in the Club Level:
- Humble Fries (vegetarian)
- Humble Wings & Fries
- 3-Ball
- Old School Burger
- Cajun Chicken Club
- Meatball Hero
- Caesar & Cajun Chicken Salad
- Cookie & Ice Cream
IF YOU GO
- The first NFL Preseason game is Saturday, August 9, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The next game is home is against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 23.
- During preseason home games, the stadium will offer exclusive 'rivalry items' at Rivalry Grill locations in sections 129, 235, and 420. For the Chiefs game, try the 'Loaded Kansas City BBQ Beef Brisket Burnt Ends Disco Fries.' For the Raiders game, enjoy the gluten-free 'Over the Top 100 Layer Seared Beef Ribeye Skewers.'
- The first Cardinals home game is September 14, when they face the Carolina Panthers.
- State Farm Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Dr. in Glendale.