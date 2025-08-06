State Farm Stadium in Glendale unveils new food items for the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season

GLENDALE, AZ — A new football season is kicking off with fresh menu options for the Arizona Cardinals’ 2025 football season!

The Arizona Cardinals, along with Craft Culinary Concepts and local vendors at the stadium, are ready to tackle their fans' hunger with their latest culinary plays.

For the new season, fans can expect a lineup of fresh players in State Farm Stadium's sections! The stadium welcomes new vendors: Someburros, Chicago Dawg House, Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar, Humble Bistro, and Chef Peter's Mediterranean.

Among the returning vendors are Spinato's Pizzeria, Barrio Queen, Kaizen, Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Honey Bears, Lola's Tacos, and Pork on a Fork.

Here’s a look at the new food menu options

New menu items from Craft Culinary Concepts:



Sonoran Style Fruit Cup (Vegan and Gluten Free)

Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, and 227.

Chicken BLT Wrap

Available at Sections 103, 119, 125, 404, and 437.

Quinoa Super Food Salad (Vegan and Gluten Free)

Available at Sections 103, 125, 220, and 227.

Cardinals Corn Dog

Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, and 420.

Birria Disco Fries (Gluten Free)

Available at Sections 107, 129, 235, 247, 408, and 420.

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken).

Chicken Sandwich

Available at Section 124 (Chicken Chicken).

Brisket Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese

Available at Sections 119, 406, 437, 450, and 452.



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Crème Brulé Filled Donut Tower

Additional new Craft Culinary Concepts concession items will be exclusively available in the Club Level. Take a glance at some of the items and their locations:



Paninis/pressed sandwiches served with home-made kettle chips [section 227]

Tomato Bisque Soup [Section 227]

Chicken Noodle Soup [Section 227]

Nutella & Seasonal Berry Pizza (vegetarian) [Sections 209 and 240]

Ben’s Pretzel Bites Nachos (vegetarian) [Section 220]

Crème Brulé Filled Donut Tower [Sections 203, 222 and 247]

Big Red Velvet White Chocolate Chunk Cookie Churro (vegetarian) [Sections 203, 222, 247]



New items at Someburros in Sections 102, 121, 413, and 442:



Sonoran Beef Nachos ( this item will be found only in Section 102)

Green Chili Beef Burro

Bean & Cheese Burro

Crispy Chicken Tacos ( this item will be found only in Section 102)

Churro

Cookie

Horchata

Strawberry Guava Lemonade

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Someburros food items at State Farm Stadium.

New items at Chicago Dawg House in Section 135:



Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Polish Sausage

Chicago Style Pizza Puff

Chicago Style Pizza Puff Four Cheese (vegetarian)

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Chicago Style Polish Sausage

New items at Chef Peter’s Mediterranean in Section 115:



Hummus with Pita Chips

Charcuterie Board (vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan without cheese)

Greek Salad (vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan without cheese)

Grains (vegetarian and gluten-free)

Roasted Veggies (vegetarian and gluten free)

Gyros (Falafel Gyro is vegan without the Tzatziki Sauce)

Dubai Chocolate Bar

Classic Baklava



New items at Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar at Section 233 in the Club Level:



Crispy Soppressata Chips (gluten-free)

Artisan Cheese Board (gluten-free)

Truffled Parmesan Popcorn (vegetarian and gluten-free)

Lobster Roll Slider

Pimento Cheese Sliders (vegetarian)

Rock Shrimp Gazpacho Shooters (gluten-free)

Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

Cha Cha Mouche Chocolate Truffle Trio (gluten-free)

Cardinals Cellars & Cardinals Reserve Red & White Wine

Cha Cha Mouche Selection of Wines

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Food items at Tarbell’s Cha Cha Mouche Tapas and Wine Bar

New items at Humble Bistro at Section 213 in the Club Level:



Humble Fries (vegetarian)

Humble Wings & Fries

3-Ball

Old School Burger

Cajun Chicken Club

Meatball Hero

Caesar & Cajun Chicken Salad

Cookie & Ice Cream



