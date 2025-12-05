Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

WATCH: How one couple is living fully off the grid in Arizona

In Wittmann, one couple is powering their home with the sun, storing their own water, and living inside a fully self-sufficient Earthship called the Sonoran Rose
This desert home in Wittmann runs off the grid, from solar power and batteries to rainwater collection and filtration. Its owners, Willy and Chris, call it the "Sonoran Rose," and they gave ABC15 a tour of their one-of-a-kind Earthship.
How one couple is living off the grid in Arizona
Willy and Chris
WITTMANN, AZ — This desert home in Wittmann runs off the grid, from solar power and batteries to rainwater collection and filtration. Its owners, Willy and Chris, call it the “Sonoran Rose,” and they gave ABC15 a tour of their one-of-a-kind Earthship.

Built from recycled materials and designed to try and withstand extreme heat and monsoon storms, this home is a constant work in progress. The couple fixes, builds, and upgrades nearly every day, even offering tours and free campsites for travelers willing to lend a helping hand.

Their off-grid lifestyle shows what’s possible when sustainability meets modern technology, and why people from around Arizona are making the trek to see it for themselves. Watch the video above to see the full tour.

