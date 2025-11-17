Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter outlook: A look at seasonal trends and what to expect in the months ahead

Warmer, shorter winters have lingering effects throughout the year
Winters have warmed by 3.9°F on average across 239 U.S. cities since 1970, according to an analysis from scientists and researchers at Climate Central. Winter is the fastest-warming season for most of the U.S. — affecting snowfall, water supplies, winter sports, spring allergies, summer fruits, and more. In our warming world, the coldest days aren’t as cold, and cold snaps are shrinking.
ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino took a look at the data and broke down the numbers for Phoenix and Flagstaff, and what to expect this winter. Watch the full report in the video player above.

