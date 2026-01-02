Juvenile seriously hurt after being shot in Globe early Thursday morning

GLOBE, AZ — A juvenile is seriously hurt after a reported shooting early Thursday morning in Globe.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office says they were called out for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found the juvenile not breathing.
Life-saving measures were performed until medical personnel arrived.
The juvenile was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a Valley hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police were told the suspect got into a white Ram vehicle and left the scene.
No other information has been released about the suspect.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.