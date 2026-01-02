Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile seriously hurt after being shot in Globe early Thursday morning

Police were told the suspect left the scene in a white Ram vehicle
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Police
Posted

GLOBE, AZ — A juvenile is seriously hurt after a reported shooting early Thursday morning in Globe.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says they were called out for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile not breathing.

Life-saving measures were performed until medical personnel arrived.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a Valley hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were told the suspect got into a white Ram vehicle and left the scene.

No other information has been released about the suspect.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen