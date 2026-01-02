Juvenile seriously hurt after being shot in Globe early Thursday morning

GLOBE, AZ — A juvenile is seriously hurt after a reported shooting early Thursday morning in Globe.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says they were called out for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the juvenile not breathing.

Life-saving measures were performed until medical personnel arrived.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a Valley hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were told the suspect got into a white Ram vehicle and left the scene.

No other information has been released about the suspect.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.