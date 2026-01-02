Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after being shot by police near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard

Chandler police say the person shot had made threats to harm his daughter
CHANDLER, AZ — A man has died after he was shot by Chandler police on Thursday evening.

Chandler police say around 5:45 p.m., a man called police and made threats to harm his young daughter.

The man, who was reportedly driving, was stopped by police officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Details are limited as to what led up to the shooting, but at least one officer shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if any officers were hurt during the incident.

Mesa Police will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.

