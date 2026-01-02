Man dies after being shot by police near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has died after he was shot by Chandler police on Thursday evening.

Chandler police say around 5:45 p.m., a man called police and made threats to harm his young daughter.

The man, who was reportedly driving, was stopped by police officers near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

We are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of McQueen Rd. and Chandler Blvd. There is no threat to the community. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/GLlfo1zgMn — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 2, 2026

Details are limited as to what led up to the shooting, but at least one officer shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.

It's not clear if any officers were hurt during the incident.

Mesa Police will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.