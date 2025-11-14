WATCH: Chandler working to uncover hidden water waste in parks

CHANDLER, AZ — The City of Chandler is taking a closer look beneath the grass — literally — to uncover hidden water waste in its parks.

A new partnership with Salt River Project is funding irrigation audits and upgrades across 75 city parks, aiming to cut water use by up to 10%.

It’s part of a broader effort to make Chandler one of Arizona’s greenest and most water-efficient communities.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs has the full Impact Earth report on these sustainable efforts to save water while helping the city and its residents in the video player above.