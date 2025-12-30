WATCH: Air quality to worsen around New Year's holiday due to fireworks, woodburning

PHOENIX — Last year, the Valley started 2025 with some of the worst air quality ever recorded for our community.

Because of our bowl-like shape and cooler temperatures creating pressure that pushes pollution lower to the earth, Maricopa County's Air Quality Department says when masses do at-home fireworks, we put those with upper respiratory issues at high risk.

For this New Year's holiday festivities, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting “moderate” levels of pollution — lower than usual due to expected rain. Still, residents should be aware of pollutants like dust and smoke from fireworks and woodburning.

See the current air quality levels on this interactive map here.

In the video player above, ABC15's Jordan Bontke digs deeper into the air quality alerts and what to know in the days ahead to keep you and your family healthy.

After filling out an application, any county resident is eligible for a $75 dollar voucher towards a propane fire pit at Home Depot.