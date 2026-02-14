Eleven people displaced after Saturday morning apartment fire near 7th Street and Roosevelt in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire broke out early Saturday near 7th Street and Roosevelt, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Fire crews were called out around just before 1 a.m. for reports of flames inside a single-story apartment building. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire pouring from a window of one of the units, said Capt. Kimberly Ragsdale, a spokesperson for the department.

Because of the size of the building and the number of people who could be inside, the response was upgraded to a first-alarm fire, bringing in additional crews, Ragsdale said.

Firefighters moved quickly, stretching handlines into the building to knock down the flames while also going door-to-door to check all four units and make sure everyone got out safely. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby building.

The department's Community Assistance Program was called in to help the displaced residents find support and resources, according to Ragsdale.

A fire investigator is still working to determine what sparked the fire.

No firefighters or residents were hurt, the department said.