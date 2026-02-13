WATCH: Pima County Sheriff discusses DNA, gloves and 'not giving up' in search for Guthrie

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is sitting down with Scripps News Tucson for a one-on-one interview to discuss the department's efforts in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, criticism against the department, suspect(s), and evidence in the case.

DNA was recovered from several gloves and other pieces of potential evidence, and those DNA samples are now being compared to samples taken from associates of Nancy Guthrie, Nanos said.

The sheriff said he is hopeful investigators are “getting closer” to solving the case.

Watch Sheriff Nanos full interview with Scripps News Tucson in the player above.

“We've gotten DNA back,” Nanos said.

“They already have the genetic markers of those that we think had access to the home,” he said, including members of Guthrie’s family and household help.

“Now we have to go through and try to eliminate people," Nanos said.

Several gloves have been found throughout an expanded search zone within a 10-mile radius of Guthrie’s home, the sheriff said. No gloves were found at her house.

Investigators planned to return to Guthrie’s house as soon as Friday to take additional measurements from the front doorway, where the suspect lurked. They have estimated his height to be 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches, and now the hope is to determine the man’s weight.

“It is really about just taking that video and frame-by-frame and trying to get as much out as we can,” Nanos said.

Other investigators are trying to trace the point of sale of the backpack sold at Walmart the suspect was seen carrying.

Walmart declined to comment on whether it is assisting the investigation.

The individual detained earlier this week for questioning in Rio Rico, Arizona -- who identified himself as Carlos -- is not fully cleared even though he has been released and is under no law enforcement restrictions, the sheriff said.

“Nobody's fully cleared,” Nanos said. “He talked with us; he was cooperative.”

Nanos said the sheriff’s department and FBI are working side-by-side to find Nancy Guthrie.

“We're not giving up,” Nanos said. “If Nancy's out there, we're going to find her. We're not giving up.”