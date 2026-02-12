Nancy Guthrie reward raised to $100k, FBI provides more details on suspect

TUCSON, AZ — The reward for information in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been raised, and the FBI released new details on the suspect seen in surveillance video near her front door.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the Phoenix FBI office announced that the reward for information in Guthrie's disappearance is now $100,000.

Through forensic analysis of the front door video released earlier this week, FBI officials are giving more details on the suspect in the case.

They believe the suspect is a man around 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with an average build.

In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

FBI officials add that they have received over 13,000 tips in the case since her disappearance.

It comes just days after a man was detained in connection to her disappearance, but after an hours-long search at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, Nancy was not found, and the man, who only identified himself as Carlos, was released.

Nancy daughter, TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has posted multiple messages on social media since her mom's disappearance, asking for the public's help finding her, along with asking for prayers that her mom is found.