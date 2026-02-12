Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Nancy Guthrie reward raised to $100k, FBI provides more details on suspect

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly abducted during the early morning hours on February 1
A vigil was held Wednesday night as authorities continue to search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing since the weekend.
Vigil held in Tucson as search for Nancy Guthrie continues
Search for Nancy Guthrie enters day 10
guthrie
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, AZ — The reward for information in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been raised, and the FBI released new details on the suspect seen in surveillance video near her front door.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the Phoenix FBI office announced that the reward for information in Guthrie's disappearance is now $100,000.

Through forensic analysis of the front door video released earlier this week, FBI officials are giving more details on the suspect in the case.

They believe the suspect is a man around 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with an average build.

In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

FBI officials add that they have received over 13,000 tips in the case since her disappearance.

It comes just days after a man was detained in connection to her disappearance, but after an hours-long search at a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, Nancy was not found, and the man, who only identified himself as Carlos, was released.

Nancy daughter, TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has posted multiple messages on social media since her mom's disappearance, asking for the public's help finding her, along with asking for prayers that her mom is found.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen