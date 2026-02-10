Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI releases video, images of masked individual as search for Nancy Guthrie continues

Guthrie was last seen on January 31, reported missing on February 1
The FBI released the image Tuesday morning, showing a person wearing a mask and gloves, captured on a Nest surveillance camera outside of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home.
TUCSON, AZ — Images and video of a masked individual have been released in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance as the search for the 84-year-old woman continues into its tenth day.

The FBI released video and images Tuesday morning, showing a person wearing a mask, gloves, and a backpack, captured on a Nest surveillance camera outside of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home.

The person also appeared to be armed.

Watch the video shared by the FBI in the video player below:

FBI releases surveillance video from home in search for Nancy Guthrie

Images from Guthrie's doorbell camera were not accessible early on because there was no video service subscription, officials previously said.

The FBI says: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

The FBI continued: "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

Authorities previously released a timeline of events surrounding Guthrie's last-known location and events at her home, including:

  • Feb. 1, 1:47 a.m. - On Sunday, February 1, the doorbell camera at the home disconnected, according to police.
  • Feb. 1, 2:12 a.m. - Software then detected a person on camera at 2:12 a.m., but since there was no video service subscription, no video was available from this detection.

No additional details about the person of interest or the status of the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Crews are continuing the search for 84-year-old Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31.

Nancy Guthrie
This image from the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

An alleged ransom note's deadline came and went Monday evening, with no update on Guthrie's condition or location.

Savannah Guthrie, an NBC program anchor and the daughter of Nancy, posted her latest video Monday afternoon, saying they are "in an hour of desperation."

Prior to the announcement on Tuesday, the FBI released a new statement on Monday evening, saying, "The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time..." They continued: "But we still need the public's help. Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

