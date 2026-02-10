Tempe approves first steps of renovation of Angels' spring training stadium

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe City Council is clearing the path for an extensive renovation of Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring training home of the Los Angeles Angels.

The refresh of the Tempe-owned stadium at 2200 W. Alameda Dr., which has been in the works for years, cleared a hurdle Feb. 5 when the Council unanimously approved a contract with design firm Gensler to start the initial work on the renovation.

The approval comes after the city and the Angels completed Phase 1 of the larger renovation process in 2025 with improvements to the MLB clubhouse and a new Performance Center.

The official price tag and scope of Phase 2 renovations have not been determined yet, but it will be funded by a recent voter-approved bond authorization. City documents from the early 2020s said the cost would be around $30 million.

