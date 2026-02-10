Builders unveil hundreds of Valley homes priced under $1M

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Homebuilders kicked off the New Year by rolling out hundreds of new homes priced under $1 million.

For starters, Mattamy Homes recently celebrated grand openings of two new communities in San Tan Valley on the same day.

The Canadian homebuilder unveiled its new community at Bella Vista Farms, where it will build 118 homes ranging between 1,868 and 2,935 square feet and priced from the low $400,000s. That same day, it also unveiled a new community at Soleo, where it will build 115 homes ranging between 1,535 and 2,605 square feet and also priced starting in the low $400,000s.

Mattamy Homes paid $19.04 million for the Soleo parcel in September 2025 and had paid $16.23 million for the 118 lots at Bella Vista Farms in October 2024.

The two communities are about 10 miles apart in San Tan Valley.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.