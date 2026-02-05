TIMELINE: Known events in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, AZ — Here is a full timeline of known events prior to the disappearance and investigation of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Timeline of events

5:32 p.m. - On Saturday, Jan. 31, at 5:32 p.m., Nancy went to a local family's house, according to the latest timeline information from authorities.

9:48 p.m. - Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen at 9:48 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills, the garage door opens.

Pima County Sheriff's Department This image from the Pima County Sheriff's Department shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie.

9:50 p.m. - Two minutes later, at 9:50 p.m., the garage door closes.

1:47 a.m. - On Sunday, February 1, the doorbell camera at the home disconnected, according to police.

2:12 a.m. - Software then detected a person on camera at 2:12 a.m., but since there was no subscription, no video was available from this detection.

2:28 a.m. - Nancy's pacemaker application shows a disconnect from her phone.

Guthrie's daughter, Savannah Guthrie's sister, was the last person known to have seen her, according to reports.

Guthrie did not attend church services on Sunday morning, leading to initial concern for her welfare around 11 a.m.

11:56 a.m. - The family then attempted to check on Nancy.

12:03 p.m. - A 911 call is placed to authorities.

12:15 p.m. - Authorities arrive at Nancy's home.

Investigators do not believe she left her home willingly and that there was a possible abduction, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there…She did not leave on her own," officials said.

"We don't know where she is," PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos said Tuesday.