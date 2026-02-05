Police provide Thursday update on days-long search for Nancy Guthrie

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, AZ — Officials are providing an update as they continue to search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on Saturday in the Tucson area.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference with the latest updates on the search for Nancy Guthrie at 11 a.m. Watch live on ABC15, in the player below.

The search for Nancy Guthrie has sparked national attention; President Trump spoke with Nancy's daughter, "TODAY Show" host Savannah Guthrie, and FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to arrive in Arizona to oversee the investigation, per ABC News.

The three children of Nancy Guthrie, an 84-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, released a video statement on social media Wednesday evening, saying they are aware of the alleged ransom notes that were sent to several media organizations.

Timeline of events

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

Guthrie's daughter, Savannah Guthrie's sister, was the last person known to have seen her, according to reports.

Guthrie did not attend church services on Sunday morning, leading to initial concern for her welfare around 11 a.m.

Investigators do not believe she left her home willingly and that there was a possible abduction or kidnapping, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there…She did not leave on her own," officials said.

"We don't know where she is," PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos said Tuesday.

Who is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a co-anchor for the Today Show on NBC.

Savannah Guthrie, who has two siblings, was 16 when their father died. Nancy raised them on her own. The host often brought her mother on “Today” as a guest.

“She has met unthinkable challenges in her life with grit, without self-pity, with determination and always, always with unshakeable faith,” Savannah said on the show in 2022 on Nancy Guthrie’s 80th birthday.

“She loves us, her family, fiercely, and her selflessness and sacrifice for us, her steadfastness and her unmovable confidence is the reason any of us grew up to do anything.”

In her first statement since her mother was reported missing on Sunday, Savannah Guthrie said, "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."

One of her daughters, "Today Show" host Savannah Guthrie, delivered an emotional plea in the video.

“As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” Savannah said.