FBI Director Kash Patel, federal resources directed to Tucson in Nancy Guthrie search

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Donald Trump announced on social media that he is directing federal resources to Tucson to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie, NBC's 'TODAY' co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

ABC News has also reported that FBI director Kash Patel is headed to Arizona to oversee the investigation, according to multiple officials.

The FBI and an elite Border Patrol team, BORSTAR, are helping with the investigation, according to multiple officials.