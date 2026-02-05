Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FBI Director Kash Patel, federal resources directed to Tucson in Nancy Guthrie search

Savannah Guthrie and family pleaded for the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, missing from her Tucson-area home. A ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin was sent to KGUN-TV and forwarded to authorities. The FBI is assisting. Guthrie’s health is fragile, and she is without needed medication. President Trump pledged full federal support in the search.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Donald Trump announced on social media that he is directing federal resources to Tucson to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie, NBC's 'TODAY' co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie's mother.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue in Catalina Foothills.

RELATED: Family releases video statement as search for Nancy Guthrie continues in Tucson

ABC News has also reported that FBI director Kash Patel is headed to Arizona to oversee the investigation, according to multiple officials.

The FBI and an elite Border Patrol team, BORSTAR, are helping with the investigation, according to multiple officials.

