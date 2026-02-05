Police investigating shooting involving officers, helicopter crash Wednesday night in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff police are investigating a shooting involving officers and a helicopter crash Wednesday night.

Police say the incident took place in a neighborhood north of Route 66 between Thompson Street and Mark Lane.

People in the neighborhood were asked to shelter in place, but are now saying there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Page police posted to social media that a helicopter crashed near the area of the shooting, but Flagstaff authorities have not yet confirmed the crash.

