Arizona inventor pulls water from thin air to tackle Southwest's water crisis

PHOENIX — Arizona and the Southwest are facing a growing water crisis, shrinking rivers, rising demand, and new AI data centers putting added pressure on supplies.

One inventor thinks the solution might be right above our heads.

Former Army Ranger Captain Moses West has created atmospheric water generators that pull moisture from the air, cool it, and turn it into purified drinking water- producing thousands of gallons a day, even in dry climates like Arizona.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs shows how the machines work, where they’re already making an impact, and why this innovation could change the way we think about water in the desert.