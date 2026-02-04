Arizona workers demand strong heat protection rules from the state

PHOENIX — Dozens of workers and safety advocates packed a meeting on Wednesday at the state’s Industrial Commission, pushing back against proposed heat protection guidelines.

Workers say the guidelines don’t go far enough to protect them in the dangerous summer heat. They instead want to see state officials adopt formal rules with penalties attached.

The state’s Workplace Heat Safety Task Force wrote the proposed guidelines at the request of Governor Katie Hobbs. The guidelines include provisions for cool water, shade and periodic rest breaks. A full list of the recommendations can be found here . But many workers say voluntary measures are not sufficient.

George Williams, who cleans planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, said heat protection is long overdue.

“I've seen people dehydrated, literally pass out, all of that, can't come to work,” said Williams, who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

An advisory committee to the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) took public comments on the proposed guidelines for more than an hour on Wednesday. The committee is expected to review and vote on the guidelines at its March 3 meeting. After that, the proposed guidelines will go to the Industrial Commission for review. The commission can make changes to the proposed guidelines.