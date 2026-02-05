Super Bowl grocery deals help fans throw big parties on smaller budgets

PHOENIX — With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, grocery stores and big-box retailers across the Valley are offering deep discounts to help fans celebrate without overspending.

A new study from Finance Buzz shows the cost of hosting a Super Bowl party has jumped 44 percent since 2020, making savings more important than ever for families planning game-day gatherings.

For many fans, preparations start in the grocery aisle.

“I might bring some elote!” Taryn Tudsbury, consumer, Scottsdale, AZ, said.

Tudsbury says sticking to a budget is especially important for her.

“As a 23-year-old… very important,” Tudsbury said.

Other shoppers agree that finding deals is part of the game plan.

“You shop for all the bargains you can find!” Kevin Dawkins, consumer, Phoenix, AZ, said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

At Kroger stores, spokesperson Daniella Lerma says Super Bowl savings begin with snacks and party staples.

“Those wonderful pistachios, under 10 bucks,” Lerma said.

Kroger is also offering mix-and-match chip deals.

“Four for 10. No digital coupon needed!” Lerma said.

For hosts looking to build a charcuterie board, Lerma says there are affordable options starting under $20.

“You can also have one of your cheese masters make a special platter for you,” Lerma said.

Even ready-made meals are on sale.

“My favorite item this Super Bowl season is going to be our new Private Selection pizzas. Look at that. That crust gets extra crispy. Ten dollars, that’s a great deal” Lerma said.

For main dishes, shoppers can find deals on seafood platters and steaks.

“We can also find value items steaks for under $20. We have $5 pocket steaks, our Kroger brand,” Lerma said.

Lerma says digital coupons can unlock even more savings.

“You can find all of these, plus more on great digital savings. Go on our app and download some additional coupons,” Lerma said.

Target is also promoting Super Bowl deals through its weekly ad and online Game Day Deals page, offering discounts on frozen pizza, chips, soda, party supplies, tailgating gear, and soundbars.

At Walmart , shoppers can find deals on food, décor, and electronics, including a 55-inch TV priced under $200. Store Lead Sydnie Curtis says convenience is part of the appeal.

“You can get your chips, you can get your snacks, you can get your drinks, your sodas, your napkins, your plates, everything that you need for your Super Bowl party can be all shopped here at once,” Curtis said.

Walmart is also selling creative desserts that have gained attention online, like cupcake bouquets and a “slider” platter that is really made up of small cakes.

“You can pre-order those now for $19.96,” Curtis said.

“I feel like it invites people in. You know you're going to have this on display on your table with all your snacks and your goodies. Everyone's going to come see what it looks like, what it is,” she added.

Curtis says the store is also responding to changing preferences, including demand for non-alcoholic drinks.

“This is 805 [Beer], it's starting at $9.979. There's different varieties of the non-alcoholic,” Curtis said.

She says delivery options help shoppers who forget last-minute items.

“If you forget that one special item that you needed to make your table, great, you know, you can get it delivered to your house in an hour or less,” Curtis said.

For shoppers like Dawkins, stretching each dollar remains a top priority.

“Things are tough right now,” Dawkins said. “If you can find as many deals as you can, you use them.”

All deals so you can focus on the food, and not on the price tag.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.