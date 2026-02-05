Mendocino Farms sets date to open first Arizona restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mendocino Farms, a popular California fast-casual chain, is preparing to open its first Arizona location later this month in Scottsdale.

The restaurant, known for its salads, sandwiches and bowls, will open in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch neighborhood at 8777 N. Scottsdale Road on Feb. 17.

“The opening of our first store in Arizona represents both a meaningful expansion for our brand and an opportunity to connect with a new community,” Alicia Mowder, the chief marketing officer of Mendocino Farms, said in statement. “Scottsdale locals who have experienced Mendo in the past have been asking if an Arizona location is coming for years and now they’re rallying with us for this introduction to The Valley.”

