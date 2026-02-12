Karrin Taylor Robson drops out of race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — Karrin Taylor Robson announced Thursday that she will be dropping out of the race for Arizona governor.

Robson originally announced her candidacy in February of 2025.

The two other remaining Republican candidates for governor are Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. David Schweikert.

Robson released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

After deep reflection, prayer, and many conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my campaign for Governor.

This decision was not an easy one. I love Arizona deeply. It is the greatest state in our country, and I would do anything to protect it from the growing radicalism of the left.

I am truly humbled and grateful for the volunteers across our state and the tens of thousands of Arizonans who supported our campaign because they believe, as I do, that Arizona deserves strong conservative leadership, economic freedom, and a government that works for the people.

Together, we built a strong, serious, and grassroots-led campaign. We completed more than 300 campaign stops across Arizona, visited all 15 counties, earned the support of over 11,000 donors, collected over 11,000 petition signatures, and built one of the strongest fundraising operations in Arizona’s history. I am proud of what our team accomplished and deeply grateful for the Arizonans who stepped up to support our efforts.

But we cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks. It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome.

While I am stepping back from this race, I am not stepping back from the fight for Arizona’s future.

I encourage my supporters to stay engaged, stay involved, and stay focused on the mission ahead. Arizona is worth fighting for, and this election will determine the direction of our state for years to come.

I remain committed to helping Republicans win in 2026 and to ensuring Arizona remains strong, safe, and free for generations to come.

Watch the player above for an interview with Robson, who spoke with ABC15 last year and discussed her challenges and her endorsement from President Donald Trump.