See inside the Smitten Kitten Nursery where volunteers work 24/7 to save lives

PHOENIX — In a quiet corner of Phoenix, the smallest feline patients in the state are getting round-the-clock care at the Smitten Kitten Nursery.

Heidi’s Village has a one-of-a-kind program that nurses newborn kittens from hoarding cases, alleyways, and other fragile beginnings through their first eight weeks of life, the most vulnerable stretch they’ll ever face.

Staffed 24/7, even on holidays, it’s the only facility in Arizona dedicated to this level of neonatal kitten care, saving more than 400 tiny lives last year alone.

But Heidi’s Village doesn’t stop there. The nonprofit also serves as a critical backup for shelters across the state, stepping in with space and support when others run into emergencies.

ABC15 met the founder and volunteers who keep the nursery humming at all hours, and learned how simple donations like blankets and bottles help give Arizona’s most fragile animals a real shot at life and a home.

Watch the full story in the video player above.