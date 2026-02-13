WATCH: Valley partnership turns landfill-bound cable coating into flash graphene

A material first created just a few years ago is now being produced in the Valley, using waste that once went straight to landfills.

In a follow-up to our story on power line recycling, scientists with SRP and Arizona State University are transforming old cable jacketing into flash graphene, a highly conductive material used in products ranging from electric vehicle batteries to advanced electronics.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs takes us inside the lab to show how researchers are turning discarded materials into emerging technology. Watch the full story in the video player above.