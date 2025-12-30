Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm system to bring rain to Arizona for New Year's

New Year's Day will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day since rain could impact travel and New Year's festivities
It'll be another breezy and mild day across Arizona today before our next storm system moves in. Valley wind speeds will range between 10–15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, while stronger gusts near 35 mph are possible along the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Highs across the Phoenix metro stay in the mid-70s today, about 10 degrees above average for late December.
Rain chances pick up beginning New Year's Eve
download.png
More changes are on the way this week as our next storm system moves into Arizona.

This system could impact New Year's travel and holiday plans across the Valley. Thursday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to plan ahead and take steps to stay safe.

download.png

Expect breezy conditions, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain statewide.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Some Valley neighborhoods could pick up one-quarter inch of rainfall, with higher totals possible across parts of northern Arizona.

download-1.png

Snow levels with this system remain very high, generally between 9,000 and 10,000 feet, meaning locations like Flagstaff are likely to see only rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Cooler air follows the storm. Valley highs fall into the upper 60s on New Year's Day. Morning lows cool into the low to mid-50s by the latter part of the weekend.

download-2.png

