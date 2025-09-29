John Summit to headline 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest on Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — John Summit will headline Saturday night of the 2026 Coors Light Birds Nest!

“We couldn’t be more pumped to land such a hot artist in the global dance music scene,” said Jason Eisenberg, 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “John Summit is one of the hottest names around on the music scene; his show will bring a charismatic, high-octane atmosphere to cap off this year’s music festival.”

JOHN SUMMIT IS COMING TO THE BIRDS NEST. JOHN. SUMMIT. SATURDAY, FEB 7. W/ SPECIAL GUEST BUNT. The bangers will be absolutely unreal - we’re boutta go mental🔥 Tix drop Oct 7 at 10 AM, don’t sleep.https://t.co/0tu9T58NpU pic.twitter.com/ZTp6Dl6vec — BirdsNestPhoenixOpen (@BirdsNestPhx) September 29, 2025

John Summit will host BUNT as the special guest on the final day, Saturday, February 7, closing the four-day concert series from February 4-7.

Key show information to know:



Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. online at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.

General admission tickets for the show start at $125, while VIP tickets begin at $350, according to event officials.

2026 Coors Light Birds Nest:

