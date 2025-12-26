Things to do: Snow Week, Rate Bowl, Cirque du Soleil & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 26-28.

Friday, December 26

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The 2025 Rate Bowl will feature the Minnesota Golden Gophers facing the New Mexico Lobos at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Fiesta Sports Foundation | Rate Bowl

Snow Week

When: December 26 - January 4

Where: Arizona Science Center

Cost: Included with general admission

Discover the Science of Ice & Snow! Mark your calendars—there’s a 100% chance of snow this December in Downtown Phoenix! Arizona Science Center’s Snow Week is back with a blizzard of activities the whole family will love—from our famous Snow Hill and SnowPal Construction Zone to an avalanche of activities. Most Snow Week activities are included with Arizona Science Center Memberships or general admission. Children under 3 are always FREE.

Arizona Science Center

'Twas The Night Before by Cirque Du Soleil

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $82

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. This festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, features a joyful blend of thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season.

Saturday, December 27

Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker with The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $51

Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony.

A Christmas Story

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story follows young Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift—a Red Ryder BB Gun. Along the way, he faces bullies, schoolyard drama, and his quirky family’s antics. With a sparkling score by Pasek and Paul, show-stopping musical numbers, and plenty of festive cheer, this heartwarming comedy is a nostalgic celebration of childhood and the magic of the season with a one-of-a-kind dinner-and-show experience.

Sunday, December 28

A Christmas Carol

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - December 28

Where: Phoenix Theater Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

A story of redemption, second chances, and the power of human kindness, A Christmas Carol is a musical journey through the heart of one man’s transformation. On one fateful Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who guide him through his Past, Present, and Future, leading him to discover the true spirit of Christmas.