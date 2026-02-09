Fry’s Food Stores names new president

PHOENIX — Fry’s Food Stores, the largest grocer in the state of Arizona, named a new president, the Arizona-based division of Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced Thursday.

Ken DeLuca, who has worked with Kroger for nearly four decades, has assumed the role of president of Fry’s. He succeeds Monica Garnes, who served in the role since 2018. Garnes recently moved to Georgia to serve as the president of Kroger’s Atlanta division. Kroger is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

DeLuca began his career with Kroger in 1988, starting as a clerk in the Michigan division. He held several roles with Kroger in Michigan over the years, including manager, labor relations manager, operations district manager and vice president of merchandising and operations.

Phoenix is one of the country's most competitive grocery markets, but Fry's has been able to grow its market share – now at about 28%, according to Business Journal research – by adding strategically located stores in the Valley and increasing its sales more than its competitors.

