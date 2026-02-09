Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Six Arizona eateries land on Yelp’s 2026 ‘Top 100 romantic restaurants' list

PHOENIX — Looking to dine at some of the top spots across the state with your Valentine?

A total of six eateries across Arizona made Yelp's annual list of top romantic spots to eat across the nation!

Yelp recently unveiled its annual list of the 'Top 100 romantic restaurants in the US' in the United States.

According to Yelp, the list was curated by the Yelp Elite Squad based on business ratings and review volume, with a maximum of 15 restaurants per state.

Of the six that made the list, one Valley spot even secured the top ranking nationwide.

Here's a list of the local eateries that made it onto the list, along with their rankings.

  • #1. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale
  • #3. Cibo in Phoenix
  • #14. Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano in Sedona
  • #83. The Hermosa Inn & LON’s in Paradise Valley
  • #85. Different Pointe of View in Phoenix
  • #92. The Mission Old Town in Scottsdale
One of the restaurants that made this list, The Mission, recently opened a new Gilbert location, bringing signature modern Latin dishes and agave cocktails to Epicenter at Agritopia.

