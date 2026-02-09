Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Goodwill, Phoenix Suns team up for store scavenger hunt for autographed items

Check Goodwill's social media accounts each morning for clues on which stores have the special items
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Goodwill are taking you on a slam dunk of a scavenger hunt throughout the Valley!

This week, from Feb. 9-13, different Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona stores will carry autographed items like jerseys, basketballs, and hidden vouchers.

Each morning, clues will be shared on Goodwill's social media accounts (@goodwillaz) at 7 a.m., hinting at the specific stores where the vouchers will be hidden. Each voucher will be good for a corresponding autographed item.

Goodwill stores open every day at 8 a.m. To find a map of all locations, check out their website.

