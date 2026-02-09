Goodwill, Phoenix Suns team up for store scavenger hunt for autographed items

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Goodwill are taking you on a slam dunk of a scavenger hunt throughout the Valley!

This week, from Feb. 9-13, different Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona stores will carry autographed items like jerseys, basketballs, and hidden vouchers.

Each morning, clues will be shared on Goodwill's social media accounts (@goodwillaz) at 7 a.m., hinting at the specific stores where the vouchers will be hidden. Each voucher will be good for a corresponding autographed item.

Goodwill stores open every day at 8 a.m. To find a map of all locations, check out their website.