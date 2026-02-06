February offers new exhibits, the Arabian Horse Show, spring training, and outdoor activities in the Valley

PHOENIX — February is packed with cultural festivals, new exhibits, outdoor activities, and the start of spring training!

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make exciting plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!

Check out the fun lineup below:

2026 WM PHOENIX OPEN

The WM Phoenix Open is scheduled for February 2-8, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale, showcasing leading players in professional golf.

If you're attending the big Valley event, find all the details on tee times, ticket prices, and events, such as the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest- right here!

Jason Eisenberg, the tournament chairman, sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez at TPC Scottsdale to provide a sneak peek of what's new at the 16th hole, share insights about the new Family Center, and discuss what attendees can expect at the Annexus Pro-Am this year.

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

We're taking a trip back to the good old days for some fun—the Arizona Renaissance Festival has returned, bringing exciting new experiences to this beloved medieval destination!



When to head out: Open Saturdays & Sundays through March 29.

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ



9TH ANNUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL

The event will celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse at The District Stage, featuring cultural performances, dance, tai chi, and art, in partnership with 9 Dragons Kung Fu at Desert Ridge Marketplace.



When: Saturday, February 21, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The District at Desert Ridge Marketplace [21001 N Tatum Blvd] in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW AND SHOPPING EXPO

When: February 12-22, check out the daily schedule right here.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL

The annual event is back at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick with over 500 brews on tap!



When: Saturday, February 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 7555 N. Pima Rd. in Scottsdale

PHOENIX ART MUSEUM

Get ready for Valentine’s activities, film screenings, and curator talks- there’s plenty to see and do at the museum this month!

Saturday, February 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a variety of experiences, including flash tattoos by Wyatt Howland, hand-drawn portraits at the Fauxto Booth, and classic photo strips at Snapz Photo Booth. Savor wine tastings with ARTenders, watch a screening of When Harry Met Sally at 6 p.m. in Whiteman Hall, and participate in art activities like drawing with Sissy Art or creating love notes with Cut+Paste. Experience pop-up performances by Arizona Opera and Sweetwater Strings, take love-themed docent-led tours, and more.

Other upcoming events include films at PhxArt:

February 18 at 6 p.m. | ‘In the Mood for Love’ February 25 at 6 p.m. | ‘Fruitvale Station’

The Phoenix Art Museum will debut a new exhibit this month that celebrates the resilience of Native American and Indigenous communities.

Cara Romero's exhibition, Panûpünüwügai (Living Light), premieres on February 27 and will be on view through June 28, 2026, on the Second Floor of the Katz Wing.



PHOENIX ZOO DIGITAL SAFARI

An exhibit featuring a 360º VR safari journey and the art installation Lights On by Russell Ronat offers immersive animal encounters and highlights biodiversity loss; it's open daily with tickets available for the public and members.

If you go: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Phoenix Zoo

SPRING TRAINING IN AZ

Arizona high school seniors who submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) can get free tickets to see a spring training game!

For the fourth year in a row, the Arizona Board of Regents and the Cactus League are partnering to offer the deal to students who complete the 2026-2027 FAFSA form.

Officials say tickets are available for all Cactus League ballparks, and there are some blackout dates. Spring training kicks off in the Valley on Feb. 20 and continues through March 24, 2026.

THE OLD TOWN BASEBALL EXPERIENCE AT FRASHER’S TAVERN

The Old Town Baseball Experience at Frasher’s Tavern in Scottsdale is debuting this February as a free museum showcasing Arizona’s rich baseball history and heritage, in partnership with Arizona Baseball Legacy and Experience.

CONCOURS IN THE HILLS

Known as “The Greatest Car Show on Grass,” this free, family-friendly event will feature hundreds of classic and exotic cars.