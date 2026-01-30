2026 Black History Month celebrations and events across the Valley

PHOENIX — Several events and programs celebrating Black History Month will take place across the Valley this February—here’s a list of important dates to mark on your calendar!

Desert Botanical Garden Event by the Centered.PHX at the Desert Botanical Garden

BHM event featuring a hike with a firefighter and a talk from a park ranger

This Black History Month community event at South Mountain Park and Preserve features talks from city officials and firefighters, guided hikes, food vendors, resource groups, and music, all free and open to the public.

Guided hikes will be available on the Holbert Trail, a 2.5-mile advanced trail, and the Judith Tunnel Trail, approximately 1 mile long and ADA accessible for beginners.

When: Saturday, January 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Visitor Center [10409 S. Central Avenue] in Phoenix

Black Love: The Exhale Presented by Centered.PHX

The event on Saturday, February 7, celebrates Black love through storytelling, live music, and the honoring of iconic couples, highlighting love's role in history, resilience, and community in Phoenix.

Featured storytellers include Angelique & Joe Kane, Allie Kay, Laci Lester, Edward & Brandy Labinjo, Dr. Amina Simmons & Markeise Collins.



When: February 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] in Phoenix

Can I Kick It?

Downtown Phoenix Inc. is hosting a free, family-friendly event at Civic Space Park on February 28, featuring a movie with live musical scoring, a Black-owned marketplace, and a fashion show to celebrate Black History Month.



When: February 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Space Park [424 N. Central Ave.] in Phoenix

Living Black Worlds by Black River Life

The two-day event is said to feature art exhibitions, performances, workshops, film screenings, and cultural activities celebrating Black creativity and heritage.

When: February 27–28, check out the full schedule here.

Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts [1202 N 3rd St]

Admission is free and open to the public.

February Jazz Lineup at Ravenscroft

During Black History Month, a series highlights Black artists, including the return of Kings Return to the Ravenscroft stage, emphasizing their impact on jazz music.

The lineup includes Kings Return on February 21, Dennis Rowland on February 13, Kelly Green Quartet on February 27, Sandra Bassett & Friends on February 22, and more.

3rd Annual A Taste of Melanin ‘A Cultural Celebration’

This organization will host a series of February events, including a Roller Bounce, an art and cultural festival, restaurant week, and more—click here for key details on dates and times.

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Mrs. White’s Golden Rule Café

Elizabeth White founded Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café in 1964 to serve simple, comforting American dishes and promote equality, with her passion for cooking being the key to its enduring success.

Historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona

This Valley restaurant brings a southern flair to brunch with soulful classics and delicious desserts.

"We are known for our brunch and bakery," said Dana Dumas, CEO & Founder of SugarJam The Southern Kitchen. "I want people to know when they come in here, leave those problems outside. Put your bags down and have fun."

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen serves up brunch with a bang

If you’ve ever walked down Adams Street in downtown Phoenix, odds are you’ve seen “Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair.” But have you met the owner? He can teach us a thing or two about happiness, history and treating people right.

Owner Andrew Milsap has been shining shoes since he was a young boy in Tupelo, Mississippi.

By the age of 12 or 13 years old, Milsap knew how to shine shoes, but it was "Uncle Pete," who had a shoe repair shop, who taught him “how to really act” in the service industry.

At a young age, Milsap knew how to take care of his customers, including Elvis Presley.

Decades of history: Meet the man behind 'Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair' in Phoenix

In 1946, against the backdrop of systemic racism and exclusion, ten Black men, determined to play the game they loved, and formed the first inclusive golf club.

First all-inclusive golf club celebrates its roots for Black History Month

Now, more than 70 years later, the all-inclusive club boasts more than 190 members. It hosts monthly tournaments, hands out scholarships, and helps to shape the next generation along the way.

TJ Stevenson, a Phoenix horseman known as Cowboy TJ is expanded his business to a larger property in Gilbert and marked a significant milestone during Black Business Month in 2025.

Phoenix horseman expands business to new Gilbert ranch during Black Business Month

Honoring the vision of its late leader, Robin Reed, board members at the Black Chamber of Arizona named Dr. Velma Trayham as the new president and CEO in 2024.

Trayham sat down for an interview with ABC15 to talk about what she hopes for the future of the organization.

“I want to pay honor and respect to my dear friend, Robin Reed, my predecessor," said Dr. Trayham. "It’s humbling to continue building upon his legacy."

New CEO of Black Chamber of Arizona ready to build on the organization's legacy

Ayra Hackett is a name many may not be familiar with, but her contributions to the state and community were meaningful.

During the 1930s, she helped provide a voice to Arizona's Black community with the first Black, female-owned newspaper in the state; she founded the Arizona Gleam in 1929.