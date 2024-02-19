Decades of history: Meet the man behind 'Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair' in Phoenix

PHOENIX — If you’ve ever walked down Adams Street in Downtown Phoenix, odds are you’ve seen “Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair.” But have you met the owner? He can teach us a thing or two about happiness, history and treating people right.

THE SHOE SHINING KID

Owner Andrew Milsap has been shining shoes since he was a young boy in Tupelo, Mississippi.

By the age of “12,13 years old” Milsap knew how to shine shoes, but it was Uncle Pete -who had a Shoe Repair shop- taught him “how to really act” in the service industry.

At a young age, Milsap knew how to take care of his customers like Elvis Presley.

HOTEL MUEHLEBACH

Milsap moved from Mississippi to Missouri with his aunt and uncle after he graduated.

In 1966 Milsap made its way to Missouri began working in a hospital and eventually started shining shoes inside a barbershop near the Hotel Muehlebach where the celebrities would stay in Kansas City at the time.

Down the road, Milsap had his own Shoe Shop at the Radisson Hotel in Kansas City- just a few blocks from where he started with Mr. Jean from the barbershop.

His work ethic led him to a following and loyal customers. According to Milsap, some of his back in the day were Mr. Kauffman [owner of the Kansas City Royals] and Mr. Hunt [owner of the Chiefs], who inevitably helped propel his business even in the locker rooms.

The celebrities that sat in his shoe shining chair didn’t stop there, according to Milsap the list included Muhammad Ali and even the musical band Rat Pack.

REPUTATION

Milsap has done this profession for more than 50 years. In the Valley, he’s owned Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair since 2006 and to this day still works in his shop.

As you’ve seen in the videos below, Milsap has a neck brace on. He was in a car crash back in December; he says police told him that the driver that crashed into him was impaired and blew through a red light.

But even in situation like this, Milsap says he'll keep shining shoes as long as he can.

“I'm [going to] tell you a secret. When you're not working hard and you do what you love, you don't feel like you're working. [If I] can sit down and do it, [and it’s] not hard on my back, I'm just [going to] do it,” he said. “But when I feel like I'm working hard, I will let it go. You know, but I still love it. I'm still able to sit in a chair and do it as fast and as good as I ever did.”

IF YOU GO

Andy’s Shoe Shine & Repair

Address: 114 W Adams St [suite 107] in Phoenix