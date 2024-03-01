Watch Now
Robin Reed, Black Chamber of Arizona president and CEO, dies at 62

He had been the chamber's leader since 2016
Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 01, 2024
PHOENIX — Robin Reed, the president and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, died on Feb. 28. He had celebrated his 62nd birthday on Feb. 19.

Reed was a prominent figure in the Valley as an entrepreneur, business consultant, social activist and community builder.

He took over his role with the Black Chamber of Arizona in November 2016.

The Black Chamber of Arizona recognized his contributions in a statement posted on its Facebook page:

“The passing of Robin Reed, the Black Chamber of Arizona’s President and CEO, is a loss for all of Arizona. His leadership, mentorship, ability to unite us all and his friendship will be sorely missed. Those who knew him, worked alongside him, or simply heard him speak would all agree. His wife and children will be in our prayers. The Black Chamber of Arizona’s Board will make an announcement about our leadership in the coming weeks.”

