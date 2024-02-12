SugarJam The Southern Kitchen serves up brunch with a bang

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — What started as a small at-home bakery has turned into one of the hottest spots for brunch in north Scottsdale.

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen is bringing a southern flair to brunch with soulful classics and delicious desserts.

"We are known for our brunch and bakery," said Dana Dumas, CEO & Founder of SugarJam The Southern Kitchen. "I want people to know when they come in here, leave those problems outside. Put your bags down and have fun."

From pulled pork hash and buttery biscuits with southern sausage gravy to the classic dish of chicken and waffles, this menu is stacked with brunch favorites.

"SugarJam The Southern Kitchen basically is my nod to my heritage, things I grew up with," said Dumas. "You may be full, but you're gonna have to take home a little sweet from the bakery. Every cookie is always in the shape of a heart."

Enjoy desserts, cookies, pies, baked goods, and so many other tasty treats. And at the bar, you'll find black-owned spirits as well.

"We like to partner with who we represent since we are black-owned," said Dumas.

From starting at local farmer markets in downtown Phoenix a few years ago, Dumas is now serving a full menu in her second brick-and-mortar store.

"Being a woman-owned business is hard," said Dumas. "Being a person of color in the industry of food and restauranteurship is even harder, because we are not represented in bigger majority numbers. There's not many of us."

According to the National Restaurant Association, less than 4% of all Arizona businesses are black-owned. It's a hurdle Dumas says has only made her work harder.

"Here I stand today three years later, as the only African American woman-owned business in north Scottsdale that has a 5,000-square-foot restaurant that brings a diverse group of people."

Check out SugarJam The Southern Kitchen at 15111 Hayden Rd Suite 170, Scottsdale.

Click here for menu information.