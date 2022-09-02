Historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona has a rich history, including its cafés and restaurants. Here’s a taste of State 48!

ROAD TRIP MUST-STOP

Our first stop takes us to Rock Springs Café, which has been open for over 100 years.

“Our main building over there, where the café is, and the retail, was the original post office for the whole territory,” said Roger Vore, the manager at Rock Springs Café.

Fast forward to today, the café has a great reputation for its pies.

“The secret is that everything is homemade, there’s no preservatives or additives... the pies are just delicious. I say they’re made with love by our bakers,” said Denise Arnold, another manager at Rock Springs Café.

The café has become a staple for locals and tourists, with some who leave a pin from where they’re from.

“Arizona’s a great place, so everyone wants to visit Arizona,” said Vore.

If you go: 35900 S. Old Black Canyon Hwy in Rock Springs

NEXT IS THE SUGAR BOWL IN SCOTTSDALE

“It’s a great place in old town to take your family, that’s why it was originally opened back in the 50s,” said Ben Huntress, owner of the Sugar Bowl.

The historic landmark was a Firestone business back in the day, but now it rolls out delicious desserts.

“That’s what we’re really known for: [the desserts]. That’s what everyone wants to get to, they get through the food to get to our ice cream,” said Huntress.

If you go: 4005 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

NEXT STOP: MRS. WHITE'S GOLDEN RULE CAFÉ

“The menu is… fried chicken, smothered chicken, pork chops,” said Elizabeth White, founder of Mrs. White's Golden Rule Café. “It’s just American food, it’s what people eat.”

The Phoenix café opened in 1964.

“I had five kids to take care of and I was divorced. And I had to take care of them. And so, for that cause that’s why we opened the café,” said Mrs. White.

The business opened during the Civil Rights movement.

“And they would say, 'where you going to lunch?' We going to Mrs. White's café. 'Can we go? 'Sure, you can come. All we take is money, we don’t care about your color,” said Mrs. White, reminiscing of what it was like opening a business a year before the Affirmative Action law was passed.

According to Mrs. White, the golden rule to having a successful business…is just loving what you do.

“I love to cook. That’s what kept us going, Cooking. My cooking. And now it’s my granddaughter’s cooking now. I taught her to cook like I cook. And they say, 'this tastes like Mrs. White's cooking,'” said Mrs. White in a playful tone during an interview with ABC15.

If you go: 808 E Jefferson St in Downtown Phoenix

MORE “TASTY” HISTORIC PLACES TO VISIT

Durant's

In the heart of Phoenix, you can find Durant's, an old-school chophouse that’s been serving steak for over 70 years.



If you go: 2611 North Central Avenue in Phoenix

Los Olivos Mexican Patio

The Family owned and operated restaurant has served our community for over 70 years!



If you go: 7328 E 2nd St in Scottsdale.



The Stockyards Restaurant

This place became a restaurant in 1947 after their cattle business exploded back in the early 1900s.



If you go: 5009 E. Washington in Phoenix



Harold's Cave Creek Corral

The Valley has a wild west saloon that’s been open for over 80 years!



If you go: 6895 E Cave Creek Rd in Cave Creek

Elmer's Tacos

If you’re in the East Valley, you’ll want to check out this spot that’s been serving its original dishes since 1974.



If you go: 355 N. Arizona Ave in Chandler

La Purisima Bakery

This staple is known for its ‘pan dulce’ [Mexican bread] and has been serving the Valley for over 30 years. Their first location is in Glendale and now they have a second location near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

