Entrepreneur helping create more diversity in the workplace by teaching others

As we celebrate Women’s History Month meet one woman who is changing history one day at a time here in Arizona. Her goal is to create more diversity in the workplace.

Dr. Velma Trayham defines the American dream. Born in extreme poverty, in Houston, Texas, Dr. Trayham beat the odds stacked against her to become a successful entrepreneur and transformational thinker.

As a woman in business and as an African American, this fearless boss lady continues to shatter barriers and she’s helping others do this too.

“One of the things I realized is that most people will do better if they knew better," Dr. Trayham, who recently relocated to Arizona, told ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O'Kelley.

Her life journey has come with the gift of being able to spot implicit bias, which is an unconscious association, belief, or attitude toward any social group. Thankfully Dr. Trayham found a way to create more awareness.

“You cannot fix a problem if you don't understand the culture. And so that is what I'm here to do. I'm here to help women understand the greater power that's on the inside of them. And I'm here to embrace leaders who are passionate about change.”

Now, teaming up with like-minded civic and business leaders, Dr. Trayham leads The Thinkzilla Consulting group. She founded the agency with the goal of helping to end systemic racism.

“You got to live it and be able to see the problem. But until you see somebody who might be living that problem that you care about, who's open to being vulnerable about exposing the truth in a way that feels sensitive, I mean, you can be the change.”

Dr. Trayham also said, “When you think about the challenges that women of color, people of color, have had to go through, to just get a seat at the table. It's been...it's definitely time for change. And I believe that Arizona is a state that is embracing that change.”

And by embracing diversity, Dr. Trayham hopes Arizona will become home to more inclusive companies that foster opportunities for everyone.

More information about Dr. Trayham, The Thinkzilla Group and her Millionaire Mastermind Academy can be found here.