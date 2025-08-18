Phoenix horseman expands business to new Gilbert ranch during Black Business Month

GILBERT, AZ — TJ Stevenson, a Phoenix horseman known as Cowboy TJ is expanding his business to a larger property in Gilbert, marking a significant milestone during Black Business Month.

The Copperstate Riding Club, founded in 2020, has outgrown its original location and is moving to a new two-acre ranch that will allow for expanded services and community outreach.

“I use that to give back to my community the best way I can, so that’s helping people in need,” said Stevenson. “I figured a lot of my friends, we all have troubled pasts, right? What it’s done for them and myself, we could do for other people.”

The expansion comes through a partnership with the Black Chamber of Arizona, highlighting the importance of diversity in the Western equestrian community.

The new Gilbert location will host riding lessons, youth outreach programs, and other activities designed to make Western culture accessible to everyone.

This move represents not just business growth but also a commitment to creating inclusive spaces in traditionally underrepresented areas of recreation and business.

