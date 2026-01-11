Multiple arrests made after MCSO busts cockfighting ring near Tonopah

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Dozens of people ran from a property near Indian School Road and 334th Avenue after Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies discovered an active cockfighting operation Saturday.

According to MCSO, deputies were called to the property on January 10 after the out-of-state property owner reported unauthorized people on the land and requested a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw dozens of people fleeing the area and observed an in-progress cockfight. Several people were detained at the scene.

Inside the property, investigators say they found clear evidence of cockfighting, including a fighting ring, gambling ledgers, scoreboards, and cockfighting equipment.

Deputies say they also found 34 live altered roosters and two recently deceased roosters near the ring. Another area on the property reportedly contained several more dead roosters buried in a hole.

MCSO says multiple people were cited for being present at a cockfight, while others were booked into the county jail on charges related to facilitating cockfighting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

