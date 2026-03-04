Two weeks with no tips in the disappearance of Isabella Comas

AVONDALE, AZ — Police are sitting down for the first time with ABC15 since 21-year-old Isabella Comas was reported missing.

Public Information Officer Jaret Redfearn said their agency hasn't received a tip in this case in two weeks.

Their hope is that speaking out will help bring the case back front and center.

Officer Redfearn said the hope is that Comas is still alive, even over 50 days after she disappeared.

Comas was last seen on Jan. 11, leaving a friend's home in Avondale. Some of her personal belongings, including her car, were found dumped in different areas of the Valley.

"The passenger seat was missing from the vehicle and has yet to be recovered," said Officer Redfearn. "There was blood, a substantial amount of blood, found in the vehicle. And so there is absolutely cause for concern about Isabella's well-being. That blood did test positive to be Isabella's blood."

Court documents reveal that a cell phone tracking app and surveillance video have provided clues in the search.

A few weeks ago, Comas' mom sat down with ABC15's Ashley Holden for the first time.

"It would mean the world," said Comas' mom, who asked we not share her name. "We still have hopes of finding Isabella…"

One man, Tommy Rodriguez, is currently behind bars. The 39-year-old was a romantic interest whom Comas had recently met. He also has an extensive criminal history, but currently is only charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

"He does remain our only person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas," said Officer Redfearn.

He said at this time they have no information leading investigators to believe more people are involved.

In January, ABC15 reported that the search for Comas had expanded to Globe.

Last month, police released new photos from the Globe area showing a man they believe is Rodriguez driving Comas' car. Those photos are from just hours after Comas was last seen.

Avondale Police said Globe continues to be a focus area. Our team asked if they could tell us what else is pointing investigators to eastern Arizona.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

"No, just the totality of the evidence," said Officer Redfearn. "And I guess this is a good opportunity to say, as you know, because we are continuing the investigation, and there is that possibility of additional charges at the completion of the investigation; we also want to be very careful about the integrity of the investigation."

Court documents say that when Rodriguez was arrested, investigators tried to ask about Comas. However, those records say, he did not have an answer when asked about Comas' location.

Officer Redfearn did not have any information on whether investigators were in recent communication with Rodriguez's attorney or the 39-year-old.

Avondale Police once again echoed their request for people in the Globe area to check their cameras from the early morning hours of Jan. 12.

ABC15 will air more from the interview with Avondale Police in a special episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered on Friday.