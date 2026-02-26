Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hockridge to remain out of prison until June

Former news anchor faces 10 year sentence after PPP lan fraud conviction
Day two of Stephanie Hockridge's fraud trial took an unexpected emotional turn as the former ABC15 newscaster sobbed and briefly left the courtroom after an FBI agent recounted the arrest of her husband. Also Friday, the lead FBI agent in the Blueacorn Paycheck Protection Program investigation testified about altered financial documents used to obtain forgivable business loans for Hockridge's clients.
WATCH: Former news anchor Stephanie Hockridge released with GPS monitor
Stephanie Hockridge
Posted
and last updated

Former Phoenix news anchor Stephanie Hockridge can remain out of prison until June 1 before starting her sentence in the Blueacorn paycheck protection program loan fraud case.

Hockridge, who worked as an ABC15 news anchor from 2011 to 2018, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2025. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in late November.

Hockridge was released from custody with an ankle monitor after her sentencing and was initially ordered to surrender to prison on December 30. Since then, the judge has granted multiple extensions.

See previous coverage in the video player above

In court filings, the judge allowed the extension while Hockridge’s attorney continues efforts to have her remain out of custody pending the appeal of her conviction. The attorney has also asked for Hockridge to have a staggered sentence from her husband, Nathan Reis, who pleaded guilty in the case.

Reis surrendered for his 10-year prison sentence on February 2.

Blueacorn was a paycheck protection program loan processing company that started in 2020 during the pandemic. Hockridge and Reis were co-founders.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen