Hockridge to remain out of prison until June

Former Phoenix news anchor Stephanie Hockridge can remain out of prison until June 1 before starting her sentence in the Blueacorn paycheck protection program loan fraud case.

Hockridge, who worked as an ABC15 news anchor from 2011 to 2018, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2025. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in late November.

Hockridge was released from custody with an ankle monitor after her sentencing and was initially ordered to surrender to prison on December 30. Since then, the judge has granted multiple extensions.

In court filings, the judge allowed the extension while Hockridge’s attorney continues efforts to have her remain out of custody pending the appeal of her conviction. The attorney has also asked for Hockridge to have a staggered sentence from her husband, Nathan Reis, who pleaded guilty in the case.

Reis surrendered for his 10-year prison sentence on February 2.

Blueacorn was a paycheck protection program loan processing company that started in 2020 during the pandemic. Hockridge and Reis were co-founders.