Ex-news anchor to be sentenced Friday on federal conspiracy charge

FORT WORTH, TX — Stephanie Hockridge, a co-founder of Blueacorn, a paycheck protection program loan processing company during the pandemic, will be sentenced in her federal fraud case in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Hockridge, who worked as an ABC15 news anchor from 2011 to 2018, was acquitted of four counts of wire fraud but convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2025.

Hockridge started the financial tech company in Scottsdale with her husband, Nate Reis, and others in 2020.

During Hockridge's trial, prosecutors said the couple and their co-conspirators submitted fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications to obtain forgivable COVID-19 relief loans for businesses and individuals.

The trial took an unexpected emotional turn as the former ABC15 newscaster sobbed and briefly left the courtroom after an FBI agent recounted the arrest of her husband.

Sentencing for Hockridge was originally scheduled for Oct.10, 2025, but was pushed back to November 21. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

ABC15 Investigator Melissa Blasius plans to attend the sentencing and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Reis is scheduled to be sentenced in December.