Award-winning multimedia journalist Melissa Blasius is thrilled to be back in Arizona telling stories about the people and places she loves.

Melissa recently returned from Denver. During three years an investigative reporter at KUSA-TV, she uncovered a secret patient waiting list at the VA hospital, exposed flooded-damaged mobile homes being marketed to unsuspecting buyers, and landed an exclusive interview with the dad of missing Colorado teen Dylan Redwine.

Melissa previously worked at another Phoenix news station where she fought for homeowners wronged by the big banks and veterans wronged by the federal government. Before that, she reported in Houston, TX; Battle Creek, MI; Champaign, IL; and Topeka, KS. During nearly two decades as a journalist, Melissa has written the "first draft of history" for national events like President Barack Obama's inauguration and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. She's also found adventure. Melissa has flown a fighter plane, searched for drug smugglers in the desert, and even interviewed a talking pig.

Melissa has received accolades for her dogged reporting. She was a finalist for an Investigative Reporters & Editors Award for a story about football helmet safety. Melissa won an Emmy Award for team coverage of the Rep. Gabrielle Giffords shooting. Melissa has been nominated for seven other Emmys. In 2007, she received the Sunshine Award from the Valley's Society of Professional Journalists.

Melissa graduated from Northwestern University near Chicago, where she picked up a passion for the Cubs baseball. Look for her at spring training games in Mesa! In her spare time, Melissa enjoys trail running, watching movies, and playing board games with her husband, step-daughters and son.

You can reach Melissa by email at melissa.blasius@abc15.com or call 602-803-2506. Follow her on Twitter @MelissaBlasius or Facebook.