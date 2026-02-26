Two men receive prison sentences for murder of 17-year-old Phoenix boy

PHOENIX — Two men are headed to prison after being convicted of the murder of a 17-year-old Phoenix boy during a drug sale.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Agel Chan Ring and 20-year-old Nathan Da Ron James were sentenced for the murder of Adian Apel.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on July 28, 2024, when Ring and James lured Apel to 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road under the pretense of buying marijuana.

When Apel went to retrieve the marijuana from the center console of his car, it was determined in court that Ring shot him twice in the chest.

After the shooting, Ring and James stole Apel's marijuana, phone and a gun.

Ring was later arrested near the crime scene, while James was tracked down to Kansas City, Missouri, and extradited back to Arizona to face charges.

During the investigation, police used witness statements, cell phone records, social media videos, and DNA evidence to link both suspects to the shooting.

Ring and James pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Ring was sentenced to 22 years in prison, and James was sentenced to 13 years in prison. At the time of the shooting, Ring was a prohibited possessor.